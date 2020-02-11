TIOGA — Reagan Mejia scored 15 points as Tioga clinched a playoff spot with a 47-34 victory over Tom Bean in District 12-2A action and tied the Tomcats for second place.

Tristan Vaughn had 10 points and Mark Mayes chipped in eight points for Tioga (17-7, 5-3), which hosts fourth-place Valley View on Friday night.

Ryan Weems scored 11 points and Zach Lusk totaled 10 points for Tom Bean (9-18, 5-3), which also earned a playoff spot despite the loss. The Tomcats play at first-place Lindsay on Friday.

Lindsay 59, Collinsville 49

In Lindsay, the fifth-place Pirates lost against first-place Lindsay in District 12-2A action.

Collinsville (7-15, 2-6) will play at Sam Rayburn on Friday night and can be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Valley View win over Tioga.

Lindsay (12-13, 8-0) clinched the outright district title with the victory.

District 9-3A

Pottsboro 55, S&S 19

In Sadler, Jake Williams made four three-pointers as Pottsboro defeated S&S in district action.

Aiadon Cannon added 10 points and Zach Wideman chipped in nine points for Pottsboro (16-13, 3-7), which plays at second-place Ponder on Friday night.

Jake Reynolds scored nine points for S&S (4-24, 0-11), which finishes its season on Friday at home against Gunter because it has the district bye to close out the regular season.

Whitesboro 81, Callisburg 59

In Callisburg, the first-place Bearcats moved one step away from an undefeated run through district play after a victory over fifth-place Callisburg.

Whitesboro (21-9, 11-0) has the district bye on Friday before finishing up the regular season at third-place Pilot Point on Tuesday.

The loss eliminated Callisburg (21-10, 3-7) from playoff contention and clinched playoff spots for Gunter (25-6, 6-4), which had the district bye Tuesday, and Pilot Point.

District 10-3A

Van Alstyne 66, Whitewright 57

In Whitewright, J.J. Boling scored 26 points as first-place Van Alstyne defeated third-place Whitewright in district action.

Samuel Tormos added 18 points and Jayson Beckett chipped in seven points for Van Alstyne (24-6, 10-0), which can clinch the outright district title with a win at Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Jake Claborn and Kylan Watson each chipped in 11 points, Dylan Cordell had 10 points and Reilly Evans totaled eight points for Whitewright (17-12, 5-5), which remained tied with Blue Ridge in third place.

Whitewright can clinch a playoff berth with a win at home against Howe and a Leonard loss against Bonham.

Bells 57, Blue Ridge 47

In Blue Ridge, Keaton High scored 14 points as second-place Bells defeated third-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Blake Rolen and Cade Doggett each finished with 12 points for Bells (19-8, 9-2), which has the district bye on Friday night before closing out the regular season at first-place Van Alstyne on Tuesday.

Blue Ridge (16-10, 5-5) remained tied with Whitewright for third place and a game ahead of Leonard. The Tigers host first-place Van Alstyne on Friday.

Bonham 45, Howe 36

In Bonham, the Bulldogs suffered a district loss against Bonham.

Howe (7-19, 1-9) will play at third-place Whitewright on Friday night.

Tanner Reaves scored 11 points to pace Bonham, which ends its season at Leonard on Friday because it has the district bye on the final day of the regular season.