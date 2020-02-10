The Austin College baseball team used a walk-off Game 2 victory to split its season-opening doubleheader against the University of the Ozarks, falling 1-0 in the opener before taking a 2-1 win to cap the day in non-conference action at Baker Field.

The rubber match of the series was cancelled due to rain.

Pitching was the story in both games, with Ozarks and the ‘Roos combining for just eight hits in Game 1 and 10 hits in Game 2. In game one, the two teams were scoreless until the top of the fourth, when the Eagles got an RBI double from Luke Morrison that provided all the cushion pitcher David Beck needed.

Beck went the distance for Ozarks, surrendering just three hits while striking out seven batters and issuing zero walks.

Ryan Culp took the loss for Austin College after giving up one unearned run in five innings of work, scattering three hits but walking five. Jake Webster, Nick Flynn and Brandon Evans each had a hit for the ‘Roos in the loss.

In Game 2, the ‘Roos struck in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Zack Mahoney, plating Justin Alphonse to make it 1-0. Ozarks evened things up with a sacrifice fly by Frank Yackovich in the fourth and the score remained square until the bottom of the seventh.

After the ‘Roos loaded the bases, the Eagles appeared to be on the verge of escaping unscathed but Webster’s grounded got through second base on an error, scoring Sergio Di Paoli to give Austin College the walk-off victory.

Jake Thomas pitched a complete game for Austin College, striking out seven batters with zero walks and gave up five hits. Webster, Flynn, Mahoney, Evans, and Garrett Gray each had one hit apiece. Ozarks reliever Kris Sloane absorbed the loss, tossing 1.1 innings in relief and giving up one unearned run along while striking out three batters and issuing three walks.

Austin College returns to action at Dallas Christian on Friday with a single game.