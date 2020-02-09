Carmen Eilertsen was 3-for-3 and a triple shy of the cycle with five RBI and scored three times as Grayson College swept Kilgore College with a 16-5 victory in five innings in Game 2 of a home non-conference double-header.

Dominique Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI, Eden Lawson was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times, Kali Roberts was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Zoe Lott was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice and Maci Sanders doubled and scored four times for Grayson (4-1).

The Lady Vikings opened the day with a 5-3 victory. Rodriguez homered and drove in three runs. Zoe Lott added a solo homer and Lawson, singled, drove in a run and scored.