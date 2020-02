D.J. Thomas had 31 points, five assists and five steals as Grayson College defeated Southwest Christian College, 108-67, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

Tyrone Williams added 18 points and seven rebounds, Braeson Barrs-Richardson chipped in 17 points and five steals, Raheem Dennis and Jihad Watson each scored nine points and Kemonte Dowdy chipped in eight points for the Vikings (13-13, 5-5), who are off until hosting Weatherford at 4 p.m. on Saturday.