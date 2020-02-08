THE COLONY — A pair of Whitesboro wrestlers advanced to the region tournament after their performances in the District 8-5A meet at The Colony.

Junior Kira Phillips came away with a third-place finish after a win over Malia Nguyen of Frisco Wakeland while sophomore Gracie McNamara placed fourth.

Both will compete in the Class 5A Region II meet on Friday at Frisco Independence with the top four finishers advancing to the state tournament at the Berry Center in Cypress on Feb. 21.

Senior Jocelyn Giron closed out her career with a sixth-place finish at the district meet.