Shay Hartis, Cole Canuteson and Steve Hayward combined to strike out 11 and help Grayson College salvage a split of their opening-day non-conference double-header against Seminole State with a 2-1 victory in Game 2 at Dub Hayes Field.

Cade Webber and Adam Becker drove in the runs, Wade Elliott and Davis Powell each went 2-for-4 and Taylor Smith doubled and scored for Grayson (1-1).

The Vikings started the day with an 8-3 loss. Elliot was 2-for-4 and scored, Will Quillen doubled and drove in a run, Webber singled and drove in a run and Becker walked twice and scored.