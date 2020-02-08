EARLY — The Early Longhorns bounced from Tuesday's loss at Dublin and remained in a tie for second place in the District 6-3A standings with a 59-45 home victory over Coleman Friday night.

Early improved to 16-11 overall and 8-3 in district with the win, while Coleman slipped to 6-21 overall and 1-10 in league action.

Ethan Mitchell led the Longhorns with 20 points followed by Timmy Smithson with 14, Nathan Mitchell with 10, Brent Grooms with six, Vic Cooper with four, Paul Winn with three and Kiah Laborn and Carlos Moreno with one point each.

May Lady Tigers 38, Richland Springs 21

MAY — The May Lady Tigers set up a rematch with Brookesmith for the top spot in District 18-A with Friday's 38-21 home win over Richland Springs.

Reese Chambers paced the Lady Tigers (22-8, 10-1) with 16 points and eight steals while Roberta Robinette contributed a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Other contributors on offense were Brianna Steele with six points and Melanie Murphree with three.

May visits Brookesmith Tuesday in a rematch of the Lady Mustangs' 44-32 road victory on Jan. 17.

Cisco 36, Lady Dragons 23

CISCO — The playoff-bound Bangs Lady Dragons were unable to upend the District 6-3A leaders from Cisco, falling in a 36-23 contest Friday night.

Bangs (15-17, 9-4), the third-place team from 6-3A, trailed Cisco (25-6, 13-0) by a 9-5 count after one quarter, 18-13 at halftime and 23-17 through three periods.

Additional information was not available.

Coleman 53, Lady Horns 43

EARLY — Seeking their first District 6-3A win streak, the Early Lady Horns were instead knocked off by Coleman, 53-43, Friday night.

Early (11-21, 2-11) trailed Coleman (9-20, 6-7) by a 13-10 count after one quarter, 33-21 at halftime and 40-30 through three frames.

Taylor Summers scored a team-high 19 points for the Lady Horns followed by Tatum Reigle with seven, Alexa Portillo with six, Dana Lykes with five, Carrigan Norris with four and Savannah Holt with two points.

Cisco 80, Dragons 33

CISCO — The Bangs Dragons remained winless on the season, falling at District 6-3A front-runner Cisco, 80-33, Friday night.

Bangs is now 0-20 overall and 0-11 against district foes, while Cisco improved to 20-5 on the season with a perfect 11-0 league mark.