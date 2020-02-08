Jane Asinde produced a triple-double — 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals — off the bench as the Lady Vikings defeated Southwest Christian College, 86-53, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

India Green had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Tailor Broussard added 11 points and five rebounds, Nahemiah Johnson and Jordan Lewis each scored eight points and Ene Adams finished with six points and eight rebounds for Grayson (16-8, 6-5), which is off until hosting Weatherford College at 2 p.m. on Saturday.