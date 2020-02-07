SHAWNEE, Okla. — Katie Webb scored 19 points to power Southeastern Oklahoma State to an 86-52 victory over Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference action.

Webb lifts her career scoring total to 1,461 points, passing Jessica Hocker’s mark of 1,448 which had ranked second since the 2007-08 season. Webb now trails Southeastern Hall of Famer Crystal Robinson’s career total of 3,023 points.

Webb’s 19 points came on an 8-of-16 shooting effort with a pair of threes which paced four Storm players to reach double-figures.

Briley Moon connected on four threes and finished with 16 points while Neely Noel came off the bench to drain five threes and finish with 15 points and Kamryn Cantwell had 13 points and six assists for Southeastern (14-5, 11-4).

Logan Oestreich pulled down a team-best seven rebounds, while Moon, Webb, Benson and Hailey Belvin have five boards each.