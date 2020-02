TEMPLE — Manna Mansah had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists as Grayson College defeated Temple College, 79-69, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Deborah Kwakamma scored 13 points, Ashia Donahue added 12 points, four rebounds and three blocks, Ene Adams totaled 11 points and eight rebounds and Jane Asinde finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists for Grayson (15-8, 5-5), which hosts Southwest Christian College at 2 p.m. on Saturday.