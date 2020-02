TEMPLE — D.J. Thomas scored 31 points for Grayson but Temple held on for the 86-83 victory over the Vikings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Tyrone Williams added 27 points and 13 rebounds, Jihad Wilson chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, Langston Gaither totaled nine points and nine rebounds for Grayson (12-13, 4-5), which hosts Southwest Christian College at 4 p.m. on Saturday.