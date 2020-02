DALLAS — Jennifer Cogswell and Jenna Fortenberry each scored 12 points for Texoma Christian but the Lady Eagles lost, 45-39, against second-place Dallas Lutheran in TAPPS District 2-3A action.

Cana Miller and Nealee Russell finished with six points apiece for Texoma Christian (22-9, 10-1), which can clinch the district title and top seed for the playoffs with a win at Irving Highlands on Saturday to finish up district play.