VAN ALSTYNE — Three Van Alstyne football players — Jake Loganbill, Hunter Griffin and Tymothe Rosenthal — made their college decisions known by signing with their respective schools to continue their athletic careers.

Loganbill, an offensive lineman who was first-team all-district as a senior and second-team all-district as a junior, chose to play at Lamar University, which is a Division I Championship Subdivision program.

“As soon as I put the helmet on in seventh grade it was my dream to play at the college level and to go to the highest level that I could go,” he said. “Lamar gave me the opportunity to do just that.”

Lamar competes in the Southland Conference. The conference includes in-state schools; Stephen F Austin, Abilene Christian, and Sam Houston State.

“My goal is to start as a freshman, to see the field as a freshman and make an impact right away,” Loganbill said.

Griffin made his choice to attend William Jewell College. The Cardinals, play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference at the Division II level.

As a junior he was the district Defensive Player of the Year and as a senior was first-team all-district.

“With the formation they play, I’ll either be an outside linebacker or a defensive end,” he said

It was not a random happening that brought Griffin to William Jewell but a personal connection. His father’s former high school coach is now an assistant coach for the Cardinals.

“the campus, people and the coaches are amazing,” Griffin said. “VA has been my life; I have been here since Wee School. I have grown up in the VA system all my life.”

Rosenthal played for the Panthers for only one season after transferring from Texoma Christian but was a key leader in the Panthers’ bi-district championship.

The quarterback will be looking to continue his success for Hardin Simmons.

“I learned to be a better teammate being here helped me develop into the player I am today, Coach Miller and Coach Penn helped push me,” he said.

Rosenthal completed 106-of-181 passes for 2,071 yards and 17 touchdowns and was a second-team all-district selection.

Hardin Simmons is a Division III school that competes in the American Southwest Conference. The school competes against in-state schools; East Texas Baptist, McMurry, and Mary Hardin-Baylor.

“The coaches, the atmosphere and the culture, it just spoke to me and felt like home,” Rosenthal said.