Most years, local quacker backers expect to see the Texoma Chapter of Ducks Unlimited hold its annual Couple’s Dinner and Sponsor Event in mid-February.

But that will not be the case in 2020 since a crowded local calendar and the arrival of Valentine’s Day next week on Friday, Feb. 14 have spurred the local DU group to make a scheduling change.

If you’re planning on attending this year’s 11th annual Couple’s Dinner and Sponsor Event, do note that it will be held on Friday, March 6 this year.

Aside from the date change, everything else will remain basically the same. Organizers say that the doors to the Sherman Municipal Ballroom (405 N. Rusk, across from Bearcat Stadium) will open at 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. The event is expected to conclude around 10 p.m. if not earlier.

As has been the case over the last several years, Cajun cuisine is once again front and center on the menu as the Louisiana celebrations of crawfish season and Mardi Gras make their way to Texomaland again.

To bring that bayou celebration to the Red River Valley, the Shreveport catering service of Savoies’ Cajun Pot will truck in plenty of fried shrimp, crawfish etouffee, chicken tenders, fried catfish and maybe even some fried alligator nuggets to the local DU gathering.

All of that will be in an effort to raise money for the ducks and for DU’s ongoing mission to conserve wetlands, waterfowl and wildlife. Money will be raised by way of the group’s raffles, live and silent auctions, and special fundraising games that give attendees the chance to go home with sporting firearms, DU collectibles, sporting art, outdoors gear, and even a trip or two.

Look for full details about the 2020 event in a future edition of the Herald Democrat Outdoors. In the meantime, call Texoma DU chairman Kris Spiegel at 903-820-8882, past chairman Eric Kloppers at 903-815-2229, or longtime DU worker Jim Lillis at 903-815-8002 for information.

Additional information can also be found at www.ducks.org/texas/events/60850/texoma-couples-event—-sherman.