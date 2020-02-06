Calendar

Through Feb. 9 - Second split of white-fronted goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 16 - Second split of Canada goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 16 - Second split of light goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Through March 15 - Texas Conservation Order Light Goose Season in both the East and West Goose Zones.

Feb. 17-March 30 - Oklahoma Conservation Order Light Goose Season.

Feb. 22 - Annual Denison Youth Trout Derby at Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Feb. 23 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Feb. 25 - ODWC’s fourth annual Rack Madness event in OKC. For info, visit www.wildlifedepartment.com.

March 1 - Entry deadline for the 2019-20 Texas Big Game Awards Program.

March 3 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting (fly tying at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.) at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. For information, visit rrff.org.

March 6 - Texoma Ducks Unlimited’s Annual Couple’s Dinner at Sherman’s Municipal Ballroom. For information, call Kris Spiegel at (903) 820-8882 or visit www.ducks.org.

March 6-8 - 50th Bassmaster Classic on Alabama’s Lake Guntersville.

March 14 - TRWD Fly Fest in Fort Worth. For information, visit https://trwdflyfest.com.

March 21-22 - Fourth annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival in Plano. For information, visit www.txflyfishingfestival.org.

March 21-May 3 - Texas South Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

April 4-May 17 - Texas North Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

April 6-May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 20-May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season for eight southeastern counties including Atoka and Choctaw counties.

April 22-May 14 - Texas Eastern Turkey spring season including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties.

Notes

John Cox, one of professional fishing’s best bass anglers in recent years, continued his winning ways last week by capturing the Tackle Warehouse FLW Pro Circuit event on Sam Rayburn. The 2016 Forrest Wood Cup winner now has five FLW Pro Circuit triumphs and career earnings of $1.4 million after his $100,000 payday last week on Big Sam. Cox captured the East Texas event with a tournament total of 65-pounds, 15-ounces…The first day of the year’s first Bassmaster Elite Series event was canceled on Thursday due to high winds that made for unsafe boating conditions on the vast St. John’s River system in eastern Florida. Weather permitting, the first round of the 2020 season’s first Elite Series event will start today with the tournament concluding on Monday…The first Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour event of the 2020 season kicks off this weekend at famed big bass producer Lake Eufaula on the Alabama/Georgia state line. As Edwin Evers starts defense of his inaugural BPT Angler of the Year crown, the BPT circuit’s Stage One event runs from Feb. 7-12…The 2020 Dallas Winter Boat Show continues with its second weekend, running through Sunday, Feb. 9 at Market Hall in Dallas. For information, visit https://www.dallasboatexpo.com…TPWD announced in a news release this week that Texas Game Wardens are filing several Class B misdemeanor charges on 10 restaurants and markets in the Houston and Dallas areas for selling shark fins and shark fin products…

Hunting Report

The 2019-20 quail hunting seasons are winding down on both sides of the Red River this month. Upland bird hunters and their bird dogs have until Feb. 15 in Oklahoma and until Feb. 23 in Texas…The Texas snipe season concludes this weekend on Sunday, Feb. 9…The Texas Conservation Order Light Goose season is underway, continuing until March 15 in both the East and West Goose Zones…The Oklahoma Conservation Order Light Goose Season runs from Feb. 17 until March 30…March 1st is the deadline to enter the 2019-20 edition of the Texas Big Game Awards Program…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temps are 50-52 degrees; and the lake is 0.87’ low. TPWD reports that striped bass are fair using live bait and shad when fished over large schools on ledges. Largemouth bass are good for anglers fishing below 15 feet - think crankbaits, jerkbaits and jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fished by boathouses, submerged vegetation, and timber. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows near river channel structures…Meanwhile, ODWC says that Lake Texoma fishing has been slow the last couple of weeks. Lake levels are high due to recent rainfall and water is muddy near the mouth of Washita River and Red River. Striped bass are being caught on Sassy Shad and live bait. Anglers should focus on ledges and retrieve the bait by swimming it up hill on the ledge keeping it as close to bottom as possible. ODWC also says that blue catfish are biting large cut bait and the best areas are near the mouths of the Washita River and the Red Rvier. Jug-lining for catfish is good in 50-ft. of water and fresh caught bait is the ticket for success while jugging…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temps are 51-52 degrees; and the lake is 0.65’ high. TPWD says that largemouth bass remain good on worms and lizards as anglers seek out deeper structure. White bass are excellent on minnows fished on points. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temps are 52-54 degrees; and the lake is 1.60’ low. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good on slugs, worms, and Alabama Rigs fished on deep points and humps on the lake’s eastern side. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows fished around any structure…

Tip of the Week

As big bass season quickly approaches in the Red River Valley, this weekend’s stretch of sunshine and warmth after the recent snow and cold will serve as a great time to give your fishing gear a good once over. From oiling reels to respooling line to ensuring that lure hooks are intact and sharp, a little careful attention to equipment now can make or break a giant bucketmouth bass opportunity over the course of the coming weeks of spring.