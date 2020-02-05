WHITESBORO — During his three years as a starter, Kasen Todd showed he could be versatile for whatever the Bearcats needed.

There were times he lined up at outside linebacker. There were times he manned the middle of the field. There were times he contributed on the offensive side of the ball depending on the personnel.

But Todd’s future was always going to be based on his work as a tackler and he announced his decision to play on that side of the ball for Hardin Simmons University. And in a nod to that versatility, he will be switching positions for the Cowboys in becoming a strong safety.

“It was something I was expecting because of my build,” Todd said. “Whatever they want I’m good with.”

He chose the Division III program over Tarleton State.

“When I took a visit out there I realized that was the place to be,” he said. “I really liked it because of the coaches and staff, and the players really felt like a family.”

This past season Todd was first-team all-district as Whitesboro finished 7-5 with an appearance in the area round of the Class 3A Division I Region I bracket.

During his junior season, Todd was second-team all-district as the Bearcats were 7-4 overall with a bi-district loss.

Todd was also a second-team all-district selection as a sophomore when Whitesboro won the District 5-3A (I) crown and was 9-4 with a region semifinal appearance, matching the 2014 team for the best playoff showing in school history.

“It was really exciting,” Todd said. “I was very happy to be able to make playoffs every year.”

Hardin Simmons went 8-2 this past season and 7-2 in the American Southwest Conference to finish third in the standings behind Mary Hardin-Baylor and Texas Lutheran, the two teams to beat the Cowboys by a combined 12 points.

It was the first time since 2014 that the program did not advance to the NCAA Division III National Tournament. From 2015-19 the team went 9-2 every season with a loss in the first round and finished either first or second in the conference each year.

“There’s places you can go and see a lot of playing time but it isn’t fun if you’re not winning,” Todd said. “This is a system and a place that’s successful.”

Todd’s former teammate, Brooks Barker, served as the Cowboys’ punter during his freshman season in 2019.

“It definitely helped a lot,” Todd said. “Hearing it from someone I’ve grown up with and played with, you can trust that word what he says about things.”