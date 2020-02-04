DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State pitcher Katie McCullar has been named the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week following the opening week of the softball season.

McCullar picked up both Savage Storm wins at the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational.

In her season debut, she allowed one run and three hits in 5.1 innings of work in a 7-2 victory against Texas Woman’s University. She then registered a five-hit shutout against Texas A&M-International.

For the weekend she allowed one earned run in 13.1 innings and struck out 10 while holding opposing hitters to a .188 average.