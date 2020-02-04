Jacob Gibson had a goal and an assists as the Sherman Bearcats rallied from a half-time deficit for a 3-1 victory against Princeton in the District 10-5A opener at Bearcat Stadium.

After Princeton took a 1-0 lead into half-time off a free kick, Gibson tied the match off an assist from Jose Nandin eight minutes into the second half.

Nandin then put Sherman ahead off an assist by Gibson 12 minutes later and Noel Martinez provided an insurance goal from Elijah Martinez.

The Bearcats (6-2-4, 1-0) continue district play when they travel to Wylie East on Friday night.

McKinney North 11, Denison 0

In McKinney, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against McKinney North in the District 10-5A opener.

Denison (2-7-2, 0-1) travels to Lovejoy on Friday night to continue district play.

Girls

District 10-5A

Princeton 0, Sherman 0, Princeton wins 4-2 on PKs

In Princeton, the Sherman Lady Bearcats were able to earn a point with a scoreless tie against Princeton in the District 10-5A opener.

Sherman (5-8-1, 0-0-1) was unable to gain the extra point during penalty kicks as Princeton came out on top to get the second point towards the district standings.

The Lady Bearcats will host Wylie East on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

McKinney North 7, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against McKinney North in the District 10-5A opener at Dr. Rene and Eva Gerard Field at Munson Stadium.

Denison (6-6, 0-1) will host Lovejoy on Friday night to continue district play.