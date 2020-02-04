RALLS — Tanner Seely had a game-best 20 points to help No. 23 New Deal gets past Ralls 52-38 in District 4-2A action on Tuesday.

New Deal’s Jyson Lacy chipped in 14 points.

Abraham Van Gundy led the Jackrabbits with 14 points.

New Deal (20-8, 5-1) hosts Hale Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Ralls plays host to Post at 6:30 p.m.

New Deal 52, Ralls 38

New Deal;11;16;16;9;—;52

Ralls;14;7;3;14;—;38

Amarillo High 67, Monterey 55

AMARILLO — No. 22 Amarillo used a second-half burst to down Monterey and remain unbeaten in District 3-5A play.

Already up 33-27 at halftime, Amarillo High outscored Monterey, 25-14 in the fourth quarter. The Sandies improved to 22-8 and 13-0 in district.

Camden Grant notched 18 points for the Plainsmen. Dewayne Johnson and Tyrie Tipton each scored 10 points.

Monterey (17-12, 9-4) is slated to host Randall at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Amarillo High 67, Monterey 55

Monterey;16;11;13;14;—;55

Amarillo;19;14;10;25;—;67

Kingdom Prep 80

Amarillo Holy Cross 32

Luke Sell led all scorers with 18 points to push Kingdom Prep past Amarillo Holy Cross and remain unbeaten in district play. The Warriors improved to 21-4 on the season.

Levelland 54, Canyon 40

LEVELLAND — Zaiden Leroy put up 18 points for the Lobos to down the Eagles in District 3-4A play.

Kolby Head chipped in with 10 points in the Lobos’ victory.

Brock Corman produced 11 points for the Eagles.

Levelland (21-8, 3-2) is set to play at Hereford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Levelland 54, Canyon 40

Canyon;9;5;13;13;—;40

Levelland;13;8;24;9;—;54

Tahoka 53, Plains 50

PLAINS — Braden Stone drained a 3-pointer with less than six seconds in regulation to lift the Bulldogs over the Cowboys in District 5-2A action.

Stone finished with 10 points. Tristen Stice led the Bulldogs’ with 21 points and Cameron Tekell had 11.

Tate Maxwell and Zeke Diaz netted 19 and 13 points, respectively for the Cowboys.

Plains ( 18-9, 2-3) plays at Sundown at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Tahoka (13-14, 4-1) plays host to Sundown at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tahoka 53, Plains 50

Tahoka;18;12;15;8;—;53

Plains;13;10;13;14;—;50

Abernathy 49, Roosevelt 47

LUBBOCK — Bryson Daily notched 15 points in No. 11 Abernathy’s District 2-3A victory over the Eagles.

Miles Keith added 12 points for the Antelopes.

Roosevelt’s Kenyon Taylor led all scores with 18 points, and Israel Guerrero added 13 points to the Eagles’ attack.

Abernathy (19-3, 9-1) is slated to host Brownfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Roosevelt (17-11, 3-7) plays at Idalou at 6:15 p.m..

Abernathy 49, Roosevelt 47

Abernathy;13;10;1610;—;49

Roosevelt;12;12;7;16;—;47

Floydada 66

Post 35

FLOYDADA — Quincy Gonzales poured in 25 points and two teammates joined him in double digits as No. 15 Floydada put away No. 16 Post in a District 4-2A matchup.

Desmond Wickware and Garrett Hobbs added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Whirlwinds (21-5, 5-1).

Jayden Bustoz and Taytem Thetford scored nine and eight points, respectively, for Post (12-3, 4-2), which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

FLOYDADA 66, POST 35

Post;8;10;11;6;—;35

Floydada;20;17;21;8;—;66

Ropes 59, Loop 48

ROPESVILLE — Pake Partington scored 17 points, Ryan Terry was good for 15 and Ropes downed Loop in District 7-1A play.

Rhyan Sexton and Jaden Clabaugh added 10 and eight points, respectively, for the Eagles (13-9, 5-1).

Luis Castillo scored 23 points for Loop (5-13), and Garrett Low was next with 11.

Other area scores

Lockney 42, Hale Center 31

Snyder 65, Sweetwater 34