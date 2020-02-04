PRINCETON — Jade Fry hit a shot from just beyond half-court at the buzzer to force overtime and the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets went on for a 50-38 victory against Princeton in District 10-5A action.

The victory clinched a fourth straight playoff appearance for third-place Denison (16-15, 5-3), which set a program record for consecutive postseason berths.

Fry finished with 23 points and six rebounds, Taryn Gaines added 10 points and 10 rebounds, Ashley Brown scored eight points and Maliyah Butler totaled six points, three assists and three steals for the Lady Jackets, who host first-place Wylie East on Friday night.

Princeton (17-13, 2-6) is a loss or a Lovejoy win away from being eliminated from the playoff race.

Lovejoy 66, Sherman 33

In Lucas, Jayla Jones scored 13 points for Sherman but fourth-place Lovejoy defeated the Lady Bearcats in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (9-21, 0-8) plays at second-place McKinney North on Friday night.

District 9-3A

Whitesboro 27, S&S 26

In Sadler, the Lady Bearcats picked up a victory against S&S in district action.

Whitesboro (7-24, 2-8) will host first-place Ponder on Friday night.

S&S (13-18, 3-7) will play at third-place Pilot Point on Friday.

Pilot Point 37, Gunter 36

In Gunter, the Lady Tigers came up short in a district contest against Pilot Point, tightening the race for playoff seeding with two games remaining.

Gunter (20-13, 8-3) remained in second place but is just a half-game ahead of Pottsboro and Pilot Point. The Lady Tigers play at Pottsboro on Friday night while Pilot Point hosts S&S.

District 10-3A

Whitewright 73, Blue Ridge 32

In Whitewright, Natalie Alexander had 19 points, seven assists, six steals and four rebounds as fourth-place Whitewright defeated Blue Ridge in district action.

Skylar Gerner added 17 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, Katy Long scored 12 points and Makayla Alexander, Gracie Robinson and Ashton Long all finished with seven points apiece for Whitewright (12-14, 5-5), which is tied with Van Alstyne for fourth place and the two are a half-game behind third-place Leonard with two games remaining.

Bells 49 Bonham 36

In Bonham, Cheznie Hale scored 16 points as Bells moved into a first-place tie with Howe after a victory over Bonham in district play.

Haley Arledge added 12 points, Kayton Arnold chipped in eight points and Mia Moore totaled six points for Bells (24-6, 9-1), which hosts fourth-place Whitewright on Friday night.

Emma Bounds scored 11 points for Bonham.

Van Alstyne 51, Leonard 49

In Leonard, the fourth-place Lady Panthers slipped by third-place Leonard to tighten the playoff race in the district.

Van Alstyne (12-14, 5-5) remained tied with Whitewright for fourth place and the two are just a half-game behind Leonard with two games remaining. The Lady Panthers host Bonham on Friday night.

Leonard (17-15, 6-5) travels to first place Howe on Friday to close out its season. The Tigerettes would clinch a playoff spot with a win.