BONHAM — Keaton High scored 12 points as second-place Bells clinched a playoff spot for the fourth time in five seasons with a 50-32 victory against Bonham in District 10-3A action.

Cade Doggett added eight points and Jaden Nelson chipped in seven points for Bells (17-8, 7-2), which hosts third-place Whitewright on Friday night.

Van Alstyne 80, Leonard 50

In Leonard, Samuel Tormos scored 27 points as first-place Van Alstyne clinched a playoff berth with a victory against fifth-place Leonard.

J.J. Boling added 19 points, Jayson Beckett chipped in 10 points and Cam Montgomery totaled eight points for the Panthers (22-6, 8-0), who host Bonham on Friday night.

Jaylen Duncan scored 22 points and Cameron Armstrong chipped in 10 points for Leonard (14-12, 4-6), which fell two games behind Blue Ridge for the final playoff berth with four games remaining.

Whitewright 52, Blue Ridge 49

In Whitewright, Dylan Cordell scored 21 points as third-place Whitewright edged fourth-place Blue Ridge in 10-3A action.

Aaron Pitt added nine points and Kayden Carraway chipped in four points for Whitewright (17-10, 5-3), which leapfrogged Blue Ridge (16-9, 5-4) into third by a half-game.

Whitewright plays at second-place Bells on Friday night and can earn a playoff spot with a win and a Leonard loss at Howe.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 78, Sherman 52

In Lucas, Jalarien Wilson scored 14 points for Sherman but district co-leader Lovejoy handed the Bearcats a loss in 10-5A action.

Mason Gabriel added 11 points while Kasai Burton and Xzavier Robison finished with 10 points each for Sherman (9-20, 1-5), which hosts third-place McKinney North on Friday night.

Princeton 73, Denison 47

In Princeton, the Yellow Jackets suffered a district loss against district co-leader Princeton in 10-5A action.

Denison (12-15, 1-5) hosts fourth-place Wylie East on Friday.

District 9-3A

Gunter 59, Pilot Point 48

In Gunter, Zander Turner scored 21 points as third-place Gunter defeated fourth-place Pilot Point in district action.

Trey Phillips added 15 points, Kyle Watson chipped in seven points and Josh Rogers totaled six points for Gunter (24-6, 5-4), which leapfrogged Pilot Point into third by a half-game.

The Tigers can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Pottsboro on Friday night.

Whitesboro 65, S&S 32

In Sadler, first-place Whitesboro picked up a victory against S&S in district action.

Whitesboro (19-9, 9-0) hosts second-place Ponder and can clinch the top seed for the playoffs with a victory.

S&S (4-22, 0-9) plays at fourth-place Pilot Point on Friday..

District 12-2A

Tioga 79, Sam Rayburn 39

In Tioga, Reagan Mejia scored 21 points as third-place Tioga defeated Sam Rayburn in district action.

Marshall Lease added 15 points, Landon Thompson finished with 14 points and Mark Mayes totaled 13 points for Tioga (15-7, 3-3), which is tied in third with Valley View.

The Bulldogs travel to fifth-place Collinsville on Friday night.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Dallas Yavneh 64, Texoma Christian 37

In Sherman, Thomas Barnett scored 18 points for second-place Texoma Christian lost against first-place Dallas Yavneh in district action.

The defeat locked Texoma Christian (16-13, 8-2) into second place and clinched the district title for Dallas Yavneh (26-3, 11-0).

Kason Williams added 10 points and Charlie Zeis chipped in nine points for Texoma Christian, which plays at fifth-place Dallas Lutheran on Thursday night.