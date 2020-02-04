Austin College women’s water polo players Lexi Wong, Sophie Oliver, and Valery Piachonkina have each been honored for their outstanding play at Brown University’s Bruno Classic with Collegiate Water Polo Association Weekly awards.

Wong, a sophomore attacker from Lantana, was named the CWPA Co-Player of the Week after scoring 12 goals in five games for the No. 10-ranked ‘Roos. That included a seven goal performance against Division I opponent Siena.

Oliver, a freshman center defender from Houston, was named the CWPA Rookie of the Week after an excellent debut for Austin College, including scoring two goals against Division I foe Brown. Oliver finished the weekend with three goals, five assists, seven steals, and eight ejections drawn.

Piachonkina, a sophomore goalie from Castro Valley, California, was named the CWPA Defensive Player of the Week after posting a strong weekend in net. Piachonkina had 31 blocks, including nine against Brown.