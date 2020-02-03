DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State men’s tennis will head into the spring season picked to win the South Division in the MIAA-GAC Men’s Tennis Coaches Preseason Poll.

The Savage Storm picked up 32 points and four first-place votes to edge out Southern Arkansas, which was second with 28 points and three first-place nods.

Harding picked up the remaining two first-place votes and finished third in the division, followed by Ouachita Baptist and Oklahoma Baptist.

Northwest Missouri State is favored to win the North Division with eight of the nine first place votes while Washburn is second with the one remaining vote.

Southeastern, which is No. 22 in the Oracle/ITA Division II preseason poll, opens the season on Saturday at home against Austin College at 11 a.m. followed by Cowley County College at 3 p.m.