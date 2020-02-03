KILGORE — The Lady Vikings suffered their first loss of the season as Kilgore earned a walk-off 10-9 victory in eight innings in non-conference action.

Game 2 of the double-header was cancelled by rain.

Grayson (2-1) tied the game in the sixth and took the lead in the eighth before Kilgore scored twice in the bottom of the inning for the win.

Eden Lawson was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Carmen Eilertsen was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Cheyenne Stark doubled, drove in two and scored and Ali Henderson was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice for Grayson, which hosts Navarro for a double-header at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Lady Vikings opened the season with a home sweep of Carl Albert, 5-2 and 6-3.

In the opener, Stark was 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI, Dominique Rodriguez homered and Dylann Kaderka allowed one hit with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Eilertsen was 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and scored twice in Game 2 while Stark homered and scored twice.