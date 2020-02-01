MANSFIELD — Sherman sophomore Madalyn Hall had a pair of top-four finishes at the Class 5A Region II swim meet in the Mansfield ISD Natatorium.

Hall placed third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.42 and was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 25.36 seconds.

She also teamed with junior Grace Quick, senior Brenna Michaelsen and sophomore Paige McMahan to finish eighth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.36.

Quick, Michaelsen, junior Jordyn Berenguer and McMahan were eighth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:28.81.

McMahan, Hall, Michaelsen and Quick finished 10th in the 200 medley relay in 2:13.33.

McMahan was also 15th in the 100 freestyle in 1:02.59.

On the boys side, sophomore Grant Dominick was 14th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.22 for the Bearcats.

Denison’s Brooke Finch was eighth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:14.95 and eighth in the 100 freestyle in 59.37 seconds.

She also teamed with junior Emmaline Hill, senior Regan McClure and junior Brinley Finch to finish 13th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.23.