Jade Fry had 11 points and six rebounds as the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets edged Lovejoy, 32-31, to gain sole possession of third place in District 10-5A action at Denison.

Taryn Gaines added nine points and 11 rebounds and Maliyah Butler chipped in six points, three rebounds and three steals for Denison (15-15, 4-3), which can clinch a playoff berth with a victory at fifth-place Princeton on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy (15-15, 3-4), which is now a game ahead of Princeton for the final playoff berth, hosts Sherman on Tuesday.

Wylie East 67, Sherman 35

In Sherman, Sa’Nyah Hunter scored 11 points for Sherman but district co-leader Wylie East earned a 10-5A victory at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Jastic Eleby added seven points for Sherman (9-20, 0-7), which plays at Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

Wylie East (17-12, 6-1) clinched a playoff spot and remained tied with McKinney North atop the standings.

District 9-3A

S&S 53, Callisburg 31

In Callisburg, Tara Wilkerson had 21 points and five steals as fifth-place S&S defeated Callisburg in district action.

Suzy Griffin added 16 points and seven rebounds, Chelsea McDonald chipped in five points and three blocks and Cate Sloan scored six points for S&S (13-17, 3-6), which hosts Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

Gunter 48, Whitesboro 23

In Whitesboro, Alli Muntz had nine points and five rebounds for Whitesboro but second-place Gunter defeated Whitesboro in district action.

Libby Langford added eight points, nine rebounds and three steals and Ashlee Hensley grabbed five rebounds for Whitesboro (6-24, 1-8), which plays at S&S on Tuesday night.

Gunter (20-12, 8-2), which hosts fourth-place Pilot Point on Tuesday, gained sole possession of second place after Pilot Point beat Pottsboro.

Pilot Point 40, Pottsboro 35

In Pilot Point, Hadley Williams had 15 points and six steals for third-place Pottsboro but fourth-place Pilot Point defeated the Lady Cardinals in district action.

Autumn Graley chipped in six points and four rebounds, Emma Powlison added six points and three steals and Tatum Rekieta totaled five points and seven rebounds for Pottsboro (23-7, 7-3), which has the district bye on Tuesday night before hosting second-place Gunter on Friday.

District 10-3A

Bells 56, Leonard 44

In Bells, Cheznie Hale had 21 points and four assists as the second-place Lady Panthers clinched a playoff spot with a victory against third-place Leonard.

Hannah Bonderenko scored 13 points, Haley Arledge chipped in 11 points, Kayton Arnold grabbed 11 rebounds and Courtney Davidson totaled six rebounds and four assists for Bells (23-6, 8-1), which plays at Bonham on Tuesday night.

Leonard (17-14, 6-4) hosts Van Alstyne on Tuesday trying to maintain sole possession of third place.

District 12-2A

Collinsville 77, Valley View 57

In Collinsville, the first-place Lady Pirates earned a victory against second-place Valley View in district action.

Collinsville (25-6, 7-0) can clinch the top seed for the playoffs with a victory at Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Tom Bean 38, Sam Rayburn 37

In Ivanhoe, Kaitlyn Lind scored nine points as fifth-place Tom Bean slipped by fourth-place Sam Rayburn in district action.

Taylor Brown added eight points while Emma Lowing and Emmy Pennell chipped in six points for Tom Bean, which hosts first-place Collinsville on Tuesday night.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 51, Dallas Lakehill 43

In Dallas, T’a nne Boyd scored 21 points as first-place Texoma Christian beat fourth-place Dallas Lakehill in district action.

Jenna Fortenberry added 17 points for Texoma Christian (21-8, 9-0), which will clinch the district title with a victory at home against Dallas Yavneh on Tuesday night.