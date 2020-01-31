DALLAS — Charlie Zeis scored 19 points as second-place Texoma Christian defeated third-place Dallas Lakehill, 54-48, to clinch a playoff spot in TAPPS District 2-3A action.

Thomas Barnett added 18 points and Kason Williams chipped in 12 points for Texoma Christian (16-11, 8-1), which hosts first-place Dallas Yavneh on Tuesday night.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 78, Denison 58

In Denison, Tarrence Gaines scored 19 points for Denison but district co-leader Lovejoy earned a victory over the Yellow Jackets in 10-5A action.

Caleb Heavner added 16 points, Trey Rhodes finished with eight points and Asa Osbourn totaled five points for Denison (12-14, 1-4), which plays at district co-leader Princeton on Tuesday night.

Wylie East 81, Sherman 70

In Sherman, the Bearcats suffered a district loss against fourth-place Wylie East at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Sherman (9-19, 1-4) plays at district co-leader Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

District 9-3A

Pottsboro 61, Pilot Point 54

In Pilot Point, Aidan Cannon hit five three-pointers and finished with 30 points as Pottsboro defeated third-place Pilot Point in district action.

Jake Williams scored 17 points and Zach Wideman chipped in nine points for Pottsboro (15-12, 2-6), which has the district bye on Tuesday night before hosting fourth-place Gunter on Friday.

Jabari Anderson scored 15 points to lead Pilot Point.

Callisburg 80, S&S 43

In Callisburg, Daymon Orr scored 15 points for S&S but fifth-place Callisburg defeated the Rams in district action.

Jake Reynolds added 12 points for S&S (4-21, 0-8), which hosts first-place Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Bells 49, Leonard 47

In Bells, Bo Baker scored 13 points as the second-place Panthers held off fifth-place Leonard in district action.

Cade Doggett added 12 points, Keaton High chipped in 11 points and Blake Rolen finished with nine points for Bells (16-8, 6-2), which can clinch a playoff berth with a win at Bonham and a Leonard loss against Van Alstyne on Tuesday night.

Leonard (14-11, 3-5) fell two games Whitewright and Blue Ridge in the race for the final playoff spot.

District 12-2A

Tom Bean 71, Sam Rayburn 44

In Ivanhoe, Ryan Weems had 19 points and nine rebounds as Tom Bean defeated Sam Rayburn in district action.

Bryce Clark scored 17 points, Zach Lusk added 15 points and 17 rebounds and Lance Pauler and Corbin Ramey finished with 10 points apiece for Tom Bean (7-17, 3-2), which is tied with Valley View in second place.

The Tomcats host fourth-place Collinsville on Tuesday night.

Collinsville 50, Valley View 47

In Collinsville, the fourth-place Pirates held on to beat second-place Valley View in district action.

Collinsville (7-12, 2-3), which moved into a tie with Tioga for the final playoff spot, travels to second-place Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Lindsay 49, Tioga 41

In Lindsay, Reagan Mejia scored 11 points for Tioga but first-place Lindsay beat the Bulldogs in district action.

Mark Mayes added 10 points for Tioga (14-7, 2-3), which is tied with Collinsville in fourth place.

The Bulldogs will host Sam Rayburn on Tuesday to start the second half of district play.