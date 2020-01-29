With the game they had been waiting for more than a month finally here, Westlake and its senior class did what teams with deep aspirations of a playoff run do in the biggest district game of the season.

Make clutch plays.

Nearly six weeks after Lake Travis handed the Chaps their first loss in this rivalry since 2007, Westlake exacted a bit of revenge on its home floor Jan. 28, its seniors scoring all but three of the Chaps’ points during a 53-41 win that forced a first-place tie between the schools in the District 25-6A race.

“I’m really pleased with how we performed,” said Westlake senior guard Emily Seghers, who scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half as the Chaps pulled away. “Last time we played them, I don’t feel we played to our potential. We did a much better job of staying disciplined and playing to our game plan.”

That plan was pushing the ball on offense - which is where Seghers got the majority of her points - and spreading the floor in the half-court, where fellow senior Shay Holle did most of her damage cutting to the basket or grabbing offensive rebounds on the way to a game-high 20 points.

“They were really playing in the gaps defensively to start the game, so we tried to spread them out so there weren’t gaps to sit in,” Westlake coach Katie Hensle said. “Emily really stepped up. We really challenged her this week that we felt like she’s the fourth player who could do really big things tonight and the rest of the season.”

Westlake’s three future Division I players — Holle, Presley Bennett and Bailee Chynoweth — took over the game midway through the third when Lake Travis grabbed its only lead of the game, 27-26, on Jackie Cilliers’ 3-pointer.

Holle scored back-to-back transition baskets, then Bennett sank shots on three drives to the lane before Chynoweth drained a three to complete a 13-1 run and return control to the Chaps.

While Lake Travis (22-9, 12-1 District 25-6A) — which was led by Raeven Boswell’s 14 points — cut its deficit to seven early in the fourth, it never seriously challenged the rest of the way as Westlake (24-6, 11-1) maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the home stretch.

“We knew coming over here it was going to be a heck of a ballgame, and what we said was, the team that did most of the little things was probably going to win this game,” Lake Travis coach Kevin Bussinger said. “I thought they did a great a job on the boards, and I credit their rebounding for their victory. They kept us off the boards and limited us to one shots, and they created several second-chance shots for themselves. They did the little things right, and that’s why they had more points.”

Both teams will now focus on closing out their seasons with 15-1 district records before heading into the playoffs. But for Westlake’s seniors, beating Lake Travis one last time marked a key goal that’s been in the back of their minds for the last six weeks.

“It’s important just so we can keep our morale up going into the playoffs,” Seghers said. “Lake Travis has always been our rival, but really, I know a lot of girls on that team, and we play together in club and during the summer, and it’s just good competition. Everyone wants to win and play the best they can, so it means that much more when you win because everyone is there for the same reason.”