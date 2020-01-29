The second time was almost exactly like the first time when the Palo Duro boys hosted Amarillo High on Tuesday night.

And it explained why Amarillo High had just clinched a playoff berth when the night ended.

In a typically hard-fought crosstown rivalry game that didn’t always earn style points, it ended the same way it began in the District 3-5A standings, with Amarillo High still unbeaten and atop the district. Just like their previous meeting, the Sandies won by five points, only this time it meant they were going to the postseason, as they got out of the PD Activity Center with a 58-53 victory.

It meant that Amarillo High (21-8, 11-0 in district) can enjoy Friday’s open date knowing that the playoffs are around the corner and the young Sandies now know what it takes to make the postseason, most notably having to slug it out against a good team away from home.

“It wasn’t pretty but we got the win and that’s what matters this time of year,” AHS coach Jason Pillion said. “I thought we played good defense in the second half and we took care of the ball most of the night.”

Palo Duro (14-5, 8-2) took the lead out of the gate as Jelani Mohamed hit a 3-pointer for a 3-0 lead. In a way, it was a sign of things to come, as Mohamed scored a game-high 21 points, all beyond the 3-point arc.

But after Owen Boyett hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the Sandie never trailed again. That sparked a 13-0 run as Amarillo High took control of the game in the first half.

Boyett was a huge part of that. He hit four 3-pointers in the first half, when he scored all of his 18 points.

“We’re just doing what we can,” Boyett said. “We wanted to come out and take it to (Palo Duro) right away and we did that. It definitely helps that everyone can shoot on this team. They can’t look at just one or two players.”

The Sandies led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, but Palo Duro scored the first seven points of the second quarter, capped by Mohamed’s 3-pointer to tie it 20-20. But Boyett broke the tie for good with a 3-pointer which started a 14-3 run and gave the Sandies some momentum.

While Palo Duro never really fell out of the game, the Dons couldn’t climb out of the big holes.

“(The Sandies) are a very good team and they showed why they are undefeated in district,” Palo Duro coach Jeff Evans said. “It seemed like any mistakes we made they capitalized on them. They exposed everything we did wrong.”

The Dons did take some momentum into halftime when Kadden Price heaved in a shot just beyond midcourt to make it 34-26. They twice got to within five points in the final minute, but that was as close as it got.

While Boyett carred the Sandies in the first half, sophomore Brendan Hausen picked things up in the second half. Hausen hit two threes to open the second half, setting the tone for him leading the Sandies for the night with 19 points.

“I just wanted to be me and find the guys who were open,” Hausen said. “I knew if I had to score I could score. The thing about this team is we know where everyone is out there and if someone is hot we’re going to find them.”

Kaje Lee had 13 points for Palo Duro.

Amarillo High 58, Palo Duro 53

Amarillo High (21-8, 11-0): Owen Boyett 7 0-0 18, Brendan Hausen 7 0-0 19, Cade Hornecker 0 0-0 0, Damonze Woods 4 0-0 8, Chris Dees 2 0-0 5, Keldon Barbour 1 0-0 2, Slade Simpson 0 2-2 2, Keaton Parker 2 0-0 4, Daymien Arellano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 2-2 58.

Palo Duro (14-5, 8-2): Jelani Mohamed 7 0-0 21, Braedyn Harley 1 0-2 2, Kaje Lee 5 2-5 13, Kadden Price 2 4-4 9, Thaddeus Udoh 2 4-4 8, Cutter Camp 0 0-0 0, Michael Udoh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-15 53.

Amarillo High 20 34 47 58

Palo Duro 13 26 39 53

3-point goals: Amarillo High 10 (Boyett 4, Hausen 5, Dees 1), Palo Duro 9 (Mohamed 7, Lee 1, Price 1). Total fouls: Amarillo High 11, Palo Duro 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

Randall routs Caprock: Randall stayed on the edge of the 3-5A playoff hunt, using defense, especially in the second half, to crush Caprock 55-20.

It was a competitive game in the first half as Randall (13-14, 5-6) led 25-15 at halftime. But the Raiders gave up only five points in the second half to roll to victory.

Aaron Ovalle led Randall with 15 points and Kainan Thomas scored 10. Kobi Hill led Caprock (3-19, 1-9) with 10 points.

Randall 11 25 36 55

Caprock 8 15 18 20

R - Aaron Ovalle 15, Kainan Thomas 10. C - Kobi Hill 10. Records: Randall 13-14, 5-6. Caprock 3-19, 1-9.

District 2-6A

Tascosa destroys Lee: Tascosa recovered from a loss at Odessa Permian last week and took sole possession of second place in the district, jumping on Midland Lee early at home and roaring to a 77-28 victory.

Tascosa (18-6, 3-1) took a 27-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Elijah Rodriguez led Tascosa with 13 points while D.J. Alexander had 11.

Midland Lee 5 10 21 28

Tascosa 27 43 64 77

ML - Shamar Davis 7. T - Elijah Rodriguez 13, D.K. Alexander 11. Records: Tascosa 18-6, 3-1. Lee 5-19, 0-4.

District 3-4A

Canyon shocks Estacado: For the third straight game to open district play, Canyon won in the final seconds, and this time was the most rewarding, as Miles Huffines hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left which proved to be the difference in a 38-35 win over No. 13 Lubbock Estacado.

With the win Canyon (15-8, 3-0) now holds sole possession of the district lead.

For most of the evening the Eagles trailed Estacado (21-7, 2-1) but hung tough. They finally took the lead when Huffines, who had a game-high 15 points, hit his three, and Canyon kept Estacado from scoring on the final possession to hold on for the win.

Canyon 5 11 22 38

Lubbock Estacado 10 18 26 35

C - Miles Huffines 15. LE - M. Simpson 14, K. Williams 14. Records: Canyon 15-8, 3-0. Estacado 21-7, 2-1.

District 1-3A

Bushland beats Canadian to take district lead: In the most anticipated district game of the season, Bushland pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Canadian 59-50 in a clash between unbeaten district teams to claim sole possession of the district lead.

It was a close game throughout, but Jaylin Marshall stepped up big in the second half for Bushland (14-7, 8-0), scoring 13 of his game-high 15 points. Skyler Jaco had 13 for the Falcons whiel Brody Sutterfield added 10.

Reagan Cochran led Canadian (8-2, 7-1) with 14 points while Josh Culwell scored 12 and Grant McCook had 11.

Canadian 13 23 39 50

Bushland 12 26 42 59

C - Reagan Cochran 14, Josh Culwell 12, Grant McCook 11. B - Jaylin Marshall 15, Skyler Jaco 13, Brody Sutterfield 10. Records: Bushland 14-7, 8-0. Canadian 8-2, 7-1.

River Road 6 6 19 35

Spearman 13 25 35 44

RR— Gillum 19, Delgado 5. S— Garnett 14, Wilkerson 13, Black 10. Records: River Road 5-18, 3-5; Spearman 13-12, 3-5.

District 1-2A

Stratford 17 36 55 70

Boys Ranch 2 12 19 34

S - Ty McBryde 15, Walker McBryde 14, Trever Bell 10. BR - K.P. Curathers 22.

Girls

District 2-6A

Tascosa rolls by Lee: Tascosa remained comfortably in second place to open the second half of district play by beating Midland Lee at home 68-46.

Jada Miller led a balanced attack for Tascosa (21-9, 5-1) with a game-high 21 points. Aubry Johnson had 15 points and Jessalyn Gonzales scored 10.

Midland Lee 10 25 35 46

Tascosa 14 32 57 68

ML - Destiny Stanford 15, Myleah Young 14. T - Jada Miller 21, Aubry Johnson 15, Jessalyn Gonzales 10. Records: Tascosa 21-9, 5-1. Lee 16-11, 2-4.

District 3-5A

Amarillo High gets past Palo Duro: Two-time defending state champion and No. 1 ranked Amarillo High got off to a slow start against Palo Duro, but the Lady Sandies kicked it up a notch in the third quarter to win 66-52 for their 41st consecutive district win.

Amarillo High (29-2, 13-0) trailed 22-19 at halftime, but the Lady Sandies outscored Palo Duro (13-15, 7-5) 26-10 in the third quarter to take control of the game. The Lady Sandies hit four 3-pointers in the quarter.

Zayla Tinner, who indicated on Twitter that she’s committed to USC and was wearing that school’s sweater after the game, had a game-high 19 points for Amarillo High, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Sh’Heneice Matthews and Lashonda Stiger had 15 points for Palo Duro and Kiara Green scored 11.

Amarillo High has now clinched no worse than second place in the district.

Amarillo High 8 19 45 66

Palo Duro 14 22 32 52

AHS - Zayla Tinner 19, Rachel Haase 9. PD - Sh’Heneice Matthews 15, Lashonda Stiger 15, Kaira Green 11. Records: Amarillo High 29-2, 13-0. Palo Duro 13-15, 7-5.

Randall rolls by Caprock: Randall turned in a strong defensive performance on the road against Caprock and cruised to a 48-31 victory to move into a tie for third place in the district.

Randall (16-11, 7-5) took a 21-8 halftime lead and built the lead to 40-14 at the end of the third quarter. Kailee Benton led the Lady Raiders with 11 points and Leah Garcia had 10.

Alana Strong led Caprock (8-20, 2-11) with 10 points.

Randall 13 21 40 48

Caprock 4 8 14 31

R - Kailee Benton 11, Leah Garcia 10. C - Alana Strong 10, Nevaeh Cummins 8, Ashia Wright 8. Records: Randall 16-11, 7-5. Caprock 8-20, 2-11.

District 3-4A

Canyon crushes Estacado: No. 1 Canyon just keeps rolling along, as the Lady Eagles used their customary smothering defense to throttle Canyon 72-20 and clinch a playoff spot to open the second half of district.

Canyon (25-1, 5-0) set the tone by taking a 17-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Kenadee Winfrey outscored Estacado (2-24, 0-5) by herself with 23 points, while Chloe Callahan had 14.

Canyon 17 43 60 72

Lubbock Estacado 2 7 12 20

C - Kenadee Winfrey 23, Chloe Callahan 14. LE - Ewing 6. Records: Canyon 25-1, 5-0. Estacado 2-24, 0-5.

District 1-3A

Canadian knocks off Bushland: In father-son coaching rematch, the son got even, as Canadian, coached by son Aaron Marks, beat Bushland, led by father Chris Marks, 49-39, preventing Bushland from clinching a playoff spot.

Mattie Boyd led Canadian (22-7, 8-2) with 16 points, while Emma Troxell led Bushland (15-9, 9-1) with 13. Aaron avenged an earlier season loss to Chris, when Bushland beat Canadian 41-38.

Canadian 15 24 38 49

Bushland 13 19 26 39

C— Mattie Boyd 16, Moreno 13, Merket 13. B— Troxell 13, Morgan 11. Records: Canadian 22-7, 8-2. Bushland 15-9, 9-1.

River Road falls to Spearman: River Road made a bit of a late run but simply fell in too big of a hole, as Spearman beat the Lady Wildcats 64-50 and remained in a tie for second place in the district.

Cierra Kiser led River Road (10-14, 2-7) with 17 points and Brilee Shannon had 14. Yasmin Anguiano led Spearman (20-10, 8-2) with 15 points and Shaylyn Whiteley had 11.

River Road 7 20 33 50

Spearman 17 33 54 64

RR— Kiser 17, Shannon 14. S— Yasmin Anguiiano 15, Shaylyn Whiteley 11. Records: River Road 10-14, 3-7; Spearman 20-10, 8-2.

District 1-2A

Stratford 16 29 37 50

Boys Ranch 11 17 19 25

S - Reagan Audrain 12, Cody Page Audrain 8, Janeht Bravo 8. BR - Braniya Blount 10.