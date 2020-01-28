Herald Democrat

BONHAM — Keebler Wagoner scored twice as the Denison Yellow Jackets edged Bonham, 3-2, in non-district action.


Ismael Escobar added a pair of assists, Anthony Cruz also scored and Josue Pavon finished with an assist for Denison (2-5-2), which closes out non-district play by hosting Anna at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at Munson Stadium.


Wagoner’s first goal, which was assisted by Pavon, allowed Denison to tie the match at one.


Sherman 3, Gainesville 2


In Gainesville, Jose Nandin scored twice as the Bearcats rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second half to close out non-district action with a victory over Gainesville.


Daniel Garcia started the starting in the final 10 minutes and then Nandin netted both goals, including the game-winner, for Sherman (5-2-4), which is off until start District 10-5A play against Princeton at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Bearcat Stadium.


Gainesville led 1-0 at half-time and went up 2-0 about 15 minutes into the second half.


Girls


Non-district


Denison 2, Community 1


In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets scored twice in the first half and held off Community to close out non-district action at Munson Stadium.


Denison (6-5) is off until opening District 10-5A play by hosting McKinney North at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.


Gainesville 1, Sherman 0


In Gainesville, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against Gainesville in non-district action and had their three-match winning streak snapped.


Sherman (5-7) will host Midlothian to close out non-district play at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.