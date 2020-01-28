BONHAM — Keebler Wagoner scored twice as the Denison Yellow Jackets edged Bonham, 3-2, in non-district action.

Ismael Escobar added a pair of assists, Anthony Cruz also scored and Josue Pavon finished with an assist for Denison (2-5-2), which closes out non-district play by hosting Anna at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at Munson Stadium.

Wagoner’s first goal, which was assisted by Pavon, allowed Denison to tie the match at one.

Sherman 3, Gainesville 2

In Gainesville, Jose Nandin scored twice as the Bearcats rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second half to close out non-district action with a victory over Gainesville.

Daniel Garcia started the starting in the final 10 minutes and then Nandin netted both goals, including the game-winner, for Sherman (5-2-4), which is off until start District 10-5A play against Princeton at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Bearcat Stadium.

Gainesville led 1-0 at half-time and went up 2-0 about 15 minutes into the second half.

Girls

Non-district

Denison 2, Community 1

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets scored twice in the first half and held off Community to close out non-district action at Munson Stadium.

Denison (6-5) is off until opening District 10-5A play by hosting McKinney North at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gainesville 1, Sherman 0

In Gainesville, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against Gainesville in non-district action and had their three-match winning streak snapped.

Sherman (5-7) will host Midlothian to close out non-district play at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.