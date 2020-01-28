COLLINSVILLE — Senior guard Carrie Johnson scored the 3,000th point of her career as the Lady Pirates clinched a playoff spot with a 67-47 victory against Sam Rayburn in District 12-2A action.

Johnson made five three-pointers, pushing her national record to 535 career threes and counting, and finished with 25 points. She is the 22nd Texas High School girls player to reach the 3,000th point milestone.

Brittney Fields added 16 points and Katie Johnson chipped in 10 points for Collinsville (24-6, 6-0), which hosts second-place Valley View on Friday night.

Valley View 70, Tioga 16

In Valley View, Tioga suffered a loss against the second-place Lady Eagles in 12-2A action.

Tioga (2-19, 0-6) plays at Lindsay on Friday night.

District 10-5A

Princeton 70, Sherman 30

In Princeton, Lily Ball scored 10 points for the Lady Bearcats but fifth-place Princeton defeated Sherman in district action.

Abby Khader and Jadyne Gatewood each added six points for Sherman (9-19, 0-6), which hosts district co-leader Wylie East on Friday night.

McKinney North 53, Denison 39

In Denison, Jade Fry scored 17 points for the Lady Yellow Jackets but district co-leader McKinney North came away with the win.

Maliyah Butler added 11 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds and Taryn Gaines finished with eight points and 11 rebounds for Denison (14-15, 3-3), which is tied with Lovejoy for third place. Those two teams play at Denison on Friday night.

District 9-3A

Gunter 56, Callisburg 16

In Gunter, the Lady Tigers clinched a playoff spot with their victory against Callisburg.

Gunter (19-12, 7-2), which remained tied with Pottsboro for second place, travels to Whitesboro on Friday night.

Ponder 57, S&S 13

In Sadler, the fifth-place Lady Rams suffered a district loss against first-place Ponder.

S&S (11-17, 2-6) plays at Callisburg on Friday night.

District 10-3A

Howe 62, Bells 28

In Howe, Sierra Copeland had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Bells to clinch a playoff spot and move into first place by a half-game ahead of the Lady Panthers.

Jenna Honore scored 13 points, Trinity Williams finished with nine points and five rebounds, Ally Harvey chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and three assists and Cassidy Anderson added eight points and four rebounds for Howe (22-5, 8-1), which travels to fourth-place Van Alstyne on Friday night.

Mia Moore and Landry Hicks each finished with six points for Bells (22-6, 7-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against third-place Leonard on Friday.

Whitewright 66, Bonham 42

In Bonham, Katy Long had 20 points, six rebounds and three steals as Whitewright defeated Bonham in district action.

Natalie Alexander added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds while Skylar Gerner totaled 15 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for Whitewright (11-19, 4-5), which moved a half-game behind Van Alstyne for the final playoff spot with three games remaining.

The Lady Tigers have the district bye on Friday before hosting Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 47, Dallas Covenant 31

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd scored 22 points as first-place Texoma Christian clinched a playoff spot with a district victory against fifth-place Dallas Covenant.

Jenna Fortenberry added 16 points for Texoma Christian (20-8, 8-0), which plays at third-place Dallas Lakehill on Friday night.