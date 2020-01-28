Nate Uber hit four three-pointers and finished with 16 points as the Denison Yellow Jackets defeated defending district champion McKinney North, 53-42, in 10-5A action at Denison.

Tarrence Gaines added nine points, Trey Rhodes totaled eight points and Keleon Vaughn chipped in seven points for Denison (12-13, 1-3), which hosts Lovejoy, now tied with North and Princeton for first place, on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets moved into a three-way tie for fourth place with Wylie East and Sherman.

Princeton 53, Sherman 51

In Princeton, Mason Gabriel scored 17 points for the Bearcats but Princeton held on for the victory in District 10-5A action.

Kasai Burton added 11 points, Jalarien Wilson chipped in eight points and Elijah Chapman totaled six points for Sherman (9-18, 1-3), which is now tied with Denison and Wylie East for fourth place. The Bearcats host Wylie East on Friday night.

Tre McGrue scored 15 points to lead Princeton (17-6, 3-1).

District 9-3A

Gunter 75, Callisburg 70

In Gunter, Zander Turner scored 31 points as fourth-place Gunter defeated fifth-place Callisburg in district action.

Kyle Watson added 14 points, Trey Phillips chipped in 10 points and Will Blansett finished with eight points for Gunter (23-5, 4-3), which now has a two-game lead and the tie-breaker over Callisburg (20-8, 2-5) with five games to play. The Tigers play at first-place Whitesboro on Friday night.

Landon Condiff scored 35 points for Callisburg.

Ponder 72, S&S 36

In Sadler, the Rams suffered a district loss against second-place Ponder.

S&S (4-20, 0-7) plays at Callisburg on Friday night. Ponder (17-10, 6-1) has the district bye before hosting Callisburg on Tuesday. A win would clinch a playoff spot for the Lions.

District 10-3A

Whitewright 55, Bonham 47

In Bonham, Aaron Pitt scored 18 points as third-place Whitewright defeated Bonham in district action.

Reilly Evans and Jake Claborn each added 10 points, Kayden Carraway totaled eight points and Kylan Watson chipped in seven points for Whitewright (17-9, 4-3), which is tied with Blue Ridge for third place.

Whitewright has the district bye on Friday before hosting Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Bells 49, Howe 39

In Howe, Cade Doggett scored 13 points as second-place Bells defeated Howe in district action.

Tanner Carter also finished with 13 points and Keaton High totaled 10 points for Bells (15-8, 5-2), which hosts fifth-place Leonard on Friday night.

Howe (7-16, 1-6) travels to first-place Van Alstyne on Friday.

District 12-2A

Collinsville 68, Sam Rayburn 36

In Collinsville, the Pirates earned their first district victory by knocking off Sam Rayburn.

Collinsville (6-12, 1-3) closes out the first half of district play at second-place Valley View on Friday night.

Valley View 49, Tioga 37

In Valley View, Tioga suffered a district loss against the second-place Eagles.

Tioga (14-6, 2-2) plays at first-place Lindsay to finish the first half of district play on Friday night.

Lindsay 57, Tom Bean 51, OT

In Tom Bean, the Tomcats were unable to gain a share of first place as Lindsay stayed perfect in district action with an overtime win.

Tom Bean (6-17, 2-2) ends the first half of district play at Sam Rayburn on Friday night.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 68, Dallas Covenant 46

In Sherman, Kason Williams scored 21 points as second-place Texoma Christian defeated Dallas Covenant in district action.

Thomas Barnett added 18 points, Charlie Zeis chipped in 13 points, Bryce Ryeczyk had nine points and Carson Russell contributed seven points for Texoma Christian (15-11, 7-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Dallas Lakehill on Friday night.

Non-district

Van Alstyne 65, Krum 64

In Van Alstyne, Samuel Tormos scored 22 points, including the game-winning free throw in the closing seconds of the Panthers’ non-district victory over Krum.

J.J. Boling added 18 points while Blake Skipworth and Cam Montgomery each finished with 10 points for Van Alstyne (20-6), which returns to District 10-3A play by hosting Howe on Friday night.