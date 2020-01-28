The Bells volleyball team was one of two north Texas programs to earn the Red River Volleyball Officials Chapter inaugural scholarship award in recognition of their outstanding sportsmanship.

In order to promote better sportsmanship in high school volleyball, the RRVOC announced to its member schools the opportunity to receive a scholarship for outstanding sportsmanship as displayed by players, coaches, students and the community during matches.

Throughout this past fall, officials were encouraged to submit nominations for any schools that deserved this award. At the conclusion of the 2019 season, votes were tabulated and both Bells and Valley View emerged as the clear recipients of the Dean French Scholarships.

The award was named in honor of one of the chapter’s officials who displayed outstanding character during his service with the RRVOC.