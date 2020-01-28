DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball placed a trio of players on the Great American Conference All-Decade Team with Mindy McElroy, Symphoni Shomo and Jessica Simmons earning recognition.

McElroy was a two-time All-Central Region selection in her two seasons with the Storm, earning GAC Newcomer of the Year honors in 2013 before taking home the league’s Pitcher of the Year award in 2014.

She had a career record of 51-15, including a 29-win effort in 2014 while helping Southeastern to a third-place finish in the NCAA National Finals.

Shomo is one of three active softball players to make the team. She is a three-time All-GAC selection, twice earning first-team honors, and a career .339 hitter, mostly in the leadoff spot. She heads into her senior season ranked second all-time in career steals in the GAC with 118 swipes, trailing Simmons by 29 steals.

Simmons earned a pair of Player of the Year honors (2014, 2016), and one of four players to earn first-team all-conference honors three times. The two-time All-American is the conference’s career leader in batting average (.411), hits (277), and stolen bases (147) and ranks in the top 10 in six other categories.