DENTON - The Tarleton women's basketball team (13-5, 7-5 LSC) bounced back with a 22-point win over Texas Woman's (6-10, 4-8 LSC) on the road Saturday afternoon. The Texans scored 27 points off 21 Pioneer turnovers.

Callie Boyles tallied a career-high of 11 points in the match-up, shooting 5-6 from the field. The freshman also added four rebounds.

The Texans started the match-up on a 7-3 run, but the Pioneers were able to quickly tie up the score. A second-chance three from Marissa Escamilla put Tarleton up by one, 15-14, with two minutes left in the quarter. Texas Woman's went on a 4-0 run to end the quarter with the lead, 18-15.

A three-pointer from Kylie Collins opened the second quarter scoring and tied the game at 18-all. Collins' three started a 7-0 run to propel the Texans to a four-point lead, 22-18, at 7:47. With under five minutes left in the half, the Pioneers held a three-point advantage over the Texans, 29-26. A steal and layup from Boyles put the Texans within one, 29-28, at the two-minute mark. A buzzer-beater from Mackenzie Hailey equaled the score at halftime, 31-31.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first 20 minutes of the game. There were nine lead changes and eight ties in the first half. Hailey led the Texans with nine points, three rebounds, and two steals. The Texans forced 11 Pioneer turnovers, assisted by six Tarleton steals.

Hailey brought the game within one in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Hailey's layup tallied her 11th point of the game and marked her 30th straight game with double-digit points. Two straight points from Escamilla and Collins put the Texans over the Pioneers by four, 38-34, at 6:20.

After a close battle in the first half, the Texans began to pull away in the final 15 minutes of the game. A three-point play from Hailey gave the Texans a seven-point lead, the largest lead of the game, 41-34 at the halfway point of the quarter. The Texan advantage reached double-digits at 2:35, propelled by two sets of free throws from Kandyn Faurie and Alexa Hoy. The Texans held a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter, 52-38. The Texans outscored the Pioneers 21-7 in the third quarter.

The Texans continued their domination into the final 10 minutes of the match-up. Tarleton's advantage went as high as 25, propelled by a pair of free throws from Escamilla, at 3:09. Tarleton would continue to hold the lead and avenge their November overtime loss to the Pioneers.

Hailey led the team with 20 points and seven rebounds. The senior shot 57.14% from the field (8-14) and was perfect from the free throw line (3-3). In addition to Hailey and Boyles, Escamilla also tallied double-digits with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Collins (6), Hoy (8), Faurie (7), Kaitlyn Guillory (2), Erin Brumley (2), and Jasmine Bailey (1), Faurie (7) rounded out the scoring for the Texans.

The Texans will embark on a two-game road trip next weekend. First, the Texans will face St. Edward's in Austin on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Tarleton will then head to San Antonio to face St. Mary's at 2 p.m. on Saturday.