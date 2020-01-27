DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s men’s tennis program has been named the Great American Conference program of the decade while placing Alberto Blesa, Maxim Fil, Carlos Anez and Juan Scoppetta on the All-Decade Team.

The Savage Storm was dominant over the first eight years of the conference, posting an 18-8 record in league contests and a 97-56 mark in all matches.

Southeastern took home three regular season championships and three GAC Tournament titles, and three times ran the table to undefeated conference records.

Southeastern advanced to the Central Regional three times, highlighted by a trip to the NCAA National Finals in 2016 where they advanced to the Round of 16.

Blesa is one of just two four-time All-GAC selections, earning first-team honors in three of those seasons.

Anez was an All-America selection in 2018 when he took home GAC Player and Newcomer of the Year honors in the same season, the second Storm player to earn the overall Player of the Year honor.

Fill was a two-time All-GAC first team selection in 2015 and 2016, taking home the program’s first GAC Player of the Year award.

Scoppetta is the only active player to make the list after earning the conference’s Newcomer and Player of the Year honors last season as well as first team selection, and ultimately taking home ITA All-American honors.