Team of the Week: Bowie

The Bulldogs (17-11, 9-3 District 25-6A) solidified their third-place standing in the district with key wins over teams chasing a playoff spot in Hays, 46-40, and Anderson, 46-39. With four games left to play, it would take a surprising sequence of events for the Bulldogs to not reach the postseason. Zeta Jenkins scored 14 points and Katheryn McClanahan tallied 11 against the Rebels, while Layla Habash had 13 versus the Trojans.

Honorable mention: Lake Travis

The Cavs (22-8, 12-0) marked the only other team to go 2-0 on the week as they stayed perfect in district play and atop the standings with wins over Austin High, 52-21, and Lehman, 73-30. Nine Lake Travis players scored in the win over the Maroons, with a double-digit number of Cavs scoring against the Lobos. Raeven Boswell finished with 10 points against Austin High.

Player of the Week: Sasha Sunga, Bowie

Sunga, a senior guard, scored 16 points in the Bulldogs’ win over Hays and tallied 10 in their victory over Anderson as Bowie solidified its playoff positioning.

Honorable mention: Anna Farris, Austin High

Farris, a senior, scored a last-minute basket off a long pass from Daphne Johnson to give Austin High (19-10, 7-5) a 43-41 win over Del Valle. It was arguably the biggest basket of the season for the Maroons — who were playing without two starters — as it kept them 1 1/2 games ahead of Anderson for the district’s final playoff spot. Farris finished with 15 points while Shanel Reid led the Maroons with 16.

The rest of the district

Westlake (23-6, 10-1) defeated Lehman, 62-14, in its only game of the week. Emily Seghers had 12 points and five rebounds and Presley Bennett tallied 11 points and four rebounds to pace the Chaps. … Hays (13-17, 4-7) earned a crucial win over Akins, 54-48, thanks to Trista Strasser’s double-double and Lily Guevara scoring 12 points. … Anderson (9-15, 5-6) played only once. … Akins (5-20, 3-9) defeated Del Valle on Jan. 21 for its third district win. … Del Valle (5-20, 2-10) and Lehman (1-18, 0-11) round out the standings.

Games of the week: Lake Travis at Westlake (Tuesday); Hays at Austin High (Tuesday); Austin High at Anderson

The district’s "Game of the Year Part II" happens Tuesday when Lake Travis makes the return trip to Westlake. The Cavs won the first game, 63-59, on Dec. 20, overcoming an 11-point deficit early in the fourth quarter and defeating the Chaps for the first time since 2007. You can assume Westlake — which hasn’t won by less than 23 points during an eight-game winning streak since — will be gunning for revenge. A Lake Travis win likely means the Cavs take the outright district title, while a Chaps win likely means the two teams share the district crown.

Austin High has its most important week of the season as it faces the two teams directly behind it in the district standings. The Maroons currently sit in fourth place, holding the district’s final playoff spot, and can clinch a postseason spot with two wins. However, a loss in both games makes the chase for the final playoff spot completely up in the air for the last 10 days of the season.

Anderson needs to sweep its games this week — the Trojans play at Akins Jan. 28 — to stay alive in the playoff race as it still has Westlake and Lake Travis on the schedule.

Other games

Tuesday: Del Valle at Lehman

Friday: Lehman at Hays, Akins at Bowie, Westlake at Del Valle