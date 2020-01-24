DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Alexsandra Reljic has been named to the Great American Conference Women’s Tennis All-Decade Team.

Reljic, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, starred for the women’s tennis team from 2015-2018 with 46 singles wins and 32 doubles victories as one of five players to ever earn All-GAC honors in four seasons.

The program went 62-26 over her four seasons, including two regular season GAC championships as well as two GAC Tournament titles and a pair of trips to the NCAA Central Regional.

The postseason success was highlighted by a 2017 Central Region championship and the program’s first NCAA National Final appearance, advancing to the final eight.