Jade Burns had a goal and an assist as the Sherman Lady Bearcats defeated Denton Braswell, 3-0, in non-district action at Bearcat Stadium.

Carmen Ramirez and Abigail Escobedo also scored, Bailey Tillotson added an assist and Maria Lopez earned the shutout for Sherman (5-6), which has won three straight matches and already won more times this season than the previous two years combined.

The Lady Bearcats will play at Gainesville on Tuesday night.

Melissa 7, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a non-district loss against Melissa at Munson Stadium.

Denison (5-5), which had a four-match winning streak snapped, will host Community on Tuesday night.

Boys

Non-district

Melissa 3, Denison 1

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a non-district loss against Melissa at Munson Stadium.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead at half-time and made the margin stand up.

Denison (1-5-2) is off until hosting Anna on Friday night.