TOM BEAN — Kaitlyn Lind scored 15 points as Tom Bean earned its first district victory with a 58-26 win over Tioga in 12-2A action.

Emma Lowing added 14 points, Emmy Pennell chipped in 13 points and Taylor Brown totaled six points for Tom Bean, which hosts Lindsay on Tuesday.

Tioga (2-18, 0-5) plays at second-place Valley View on Tuesday night.

Collinsville 93, Lindsay 58

In Collinsville, Carrie Johnson made nine three-pointers and finished with 40 points, eight assists and five steals as first-place Collinsville defeated fourth-place Lindsay in District 12-2A action.

Johnson needs just three more points to score the 3,000th of her career.

Brittney Fields added 25 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, Katy Claytor totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Lexie Martin chipped in eight rebounds and Jennifer Lucas grabbed seven rebounds for Collinsville (23-6, 5-0), which hosts third-place Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.

District 9-3A

Pottsboro 59, Callisburg 23

In Callisburg, Hadley Williams had 16 points and five rebounds as second-place Pottsboro defeated Callisburg in district action.

Tatum Rekieta added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals, Sammy Wallis chipped in seven points, four rebounds and three steals, Autumn Graley totaled six points, seven steals and five assists and Jesi Stickley grabbed eight rebounds for Pottsboro (22-6, 6-2), which moved into a tie with Gunter for second place. The Lady Cardinals host Whitesboro on Tuesday and will clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Ponder win against S&S.

Ponder 63, Gunter 47

In Ponder, the Lady Tigers suffered a district loss against Ponder in a battle for sole possession of first place.

Gunter (18-12, 6-2) will host Callisburg on Tuesday night while Ponder (19-10, 7-1) travels to S&S. Both teams will clinch playoff spots with victories.

Pilot Point 48, Whitesboro 17

In Whitesboro, Whitesboro suffered a district loss against fourth-place Pilot Point.

Whitesboro (6-22, 1-6) travels to second-place Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Whitewright 71, Leonard 65

In Whitewright, Skylar Gerner had 16 points and 11 rebounds as fifth-place Whitewright beat third-place Leonard in district action.

Natalie Alexander added 16 points and seven assists and Gracie Robinson scored 16 points for Whitewright (10-19, 4-5), which moved a half-game behind Van Alstyne for the final playoff spot. The Tigers play at Bonham on Tuesday night.

Bells 35, Van Alstyne 30

In Bells, Cheznie Hale had 14 points and four steals for first-place Bells in a victory over fourth-place Van Alstyne during district action.

Haley Arledge added eight points, Mia Moore totaled six points and Olivia Pedigo chipped in three points and six rebounds for Bells (22-5, 7-0), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at second-place Howe on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne (11-13, 4-4) has the district bye on Tuesday before hosting Howe on Friday night.

Howe 70, Blue Ridge 27

In Blue Ridge, Sierra Copeland had 16 points and 12 rebounds as second-place Howe defeated Blue Ridge in district action.

Cassidy Anderson scored 12 points, Trinity Williams added nine points and four rebounds and Ally Harvey finished with eight points and eight rebounds for Howe (21-5, 7-1), which will clinch a playoff spot with a victory at home against first-place Bells.