BELLS — Samuel Tormos scored 38 points as first-place Van Alstyne defeated second-place Bells, 65-47, in District 10-3A action.

J.J. Boling added 12 points for Van Alstyne (19-6, 6-0), which has the district bye on Tuesday and will host Krum in a non-district contest before welcoming Howe to start the second half of 10-3A action on Friday.

Cade Doggett scored 15 points, Keaton High added 14 points and Tanner Carter finished with 10 points for Bells (14-8, 4-2), which plays at Howe on Tuesday night.

Leonard 35, Whitewright 28

In Whitewright, a low-scoring affair went to Leonard and the loss by Whitewright caused a logjam in the 10-3A standings.

Whitewright (16-9, 3-3), which will play at Bonham on Tuesday night, is now tied with Leonard and Blue Ridge for third place heading into the second half of District 10-3A play.

Leonard (14-9, 3-3) hosts Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 63, Howe 33

In Blue Ridge, the Bulldogs suffered a District 10-3A loss against Blue Ridge.

Howe (7-15, 1-7) will host second-place Bells on Tuesday night.

Utah Porath scored 13 points to lead Blue Ridge (14-8, 3-3), which moved into a three-way tie for third place with Whitewright and Leonard.

District 9-3A

Whitesboro 73, Pilot Point 69

In Whitesboro, Tryston Gaines had 38 points as first-place Whitesboro held off third-place Pilot Point in district action.

Andrew Fletcher added 13 points while Cade Acker and Montana Morgan each chipped in nine points for Whitesboro (16-9, 6-0), which plays at Pottsboro on Tuesday to start the second half of district play.

Ponder 49, Gunter 25

In Ponder, fourth-place Gunter came up short against second-place Ponder in district action.

Gunter (22-5, 3-3) will start the second half of district play by hosting Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Hayes Hutcherson scored 12 points for Ponder (16-10, 5-1), which plays at S&S on Tuesday.

Callisburg 62, Pottsboro 47

In Callisburg, Zach Wideman scored 17 points for Pottsboro but Callisburg beat the Cardinals in district action.

Aidan Cannon, Jake Williams and Grayson Watson all finished with six points for Pottsboro (14-11, 1-5), which hosts first-place Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

Landon Condiff scored 24 points and Trever Coker added 11 points for Callisburg (20-7, 2-4), which plays at Gunter on Tuesday.

District 12-2A

Tom Bean 44, Tioga 35

In Tom Bean, Ryan Weems had 13 points and 14 rebounds as Tom Bean defeated Tioga in district action to pull even with the Bulldogs for second place.

Zach Lusk finished with eight points and 18 rebounds for Tom Bean (6-16, 2-1), which hosts first-place Lindsay on Tuesday night.

Reagan Mejia and Landon Thompson each scored 11 points for Tioga (14-5, 2-1), which plays at Valley View on Tuesday night.

Lindsay 55, Collinsville 25

In Collinsville, the Pirates suffered a district loss against first-place Lindsay.

Collinsville (5-12, 0-3) will host Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Texoma Christian 69, Rockwall Heritage 43

In Sherman, Thomas Barnett scored 25 points as second-place Texoma Christian defeated fourth-place Rockwall Heritage in district action.

Charlie Zeis added 23 points and Kason Williams chipped in 12 points for Texoma Christian (14-11, 6-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory against Dallas Covenant at home on Tuesday night.

Non-district

Bonham 63, S&S 36

In Bonham, the Rams stepped out of 9-3A play and suffered a loss against Bonham.

S&S (4-19) will host second-place Ponder on Tuesday night.

Tanner Reaves scored 15 points to lead Bonham (9-18), which returns to District 10-3A action by hosting Whitewright on Tuesday night.