DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma Statewomen’s tennis will head into the season picked to finish fifth in the Great American Conference Preseason Poll.

The Savage Storm picked up 15 points in the poll, finishing just ahead of Henderson State in sixth with Ouachita Baptist ranked seventh.

Southern Arkansas was picked as the favorite heading into the season with 35 points and five of the league’s seven first-place votes, followed by Harding, which picked up two first-place nods and 30 total points.

Arkansas Tech was third in the poll with 26 points while Oklahoma Baptist finished just ahead of the Storm in fourth.

The Storm, who are looking to rebuild after a 2-11 season that ended in a first-round loss in the GAC Tournament, open the 2020 season on Feb. 12 at Texas-Dallas.