As January winds down, the slate of early year fly fishing events across North Texas is starting to heat up with several events scheduled over the next 60 days or so.

The springtime rush to the water begins this weekend as the local Red River Fly Fishers club hosts their annual Red River Rendezvous Fly Tying Extravaganza today and tomorrow, Jan. 24 and 25.

This year, the longtime RRFF fly tying gathering — which attracts dozens of participants from all over Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana — will be held once again in the Recreation Hall at Eisenhower State Park on Lake Texoma.

Specifically, this year’s Rendezvous will begin later today at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Doors will open again at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, Jan. 25 with the event concluding tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m.

What will happen at this year’s Rendezvous? Club info says that the annual event is a great way to kick off the new year, to tie up a good inventory of spring flies, to perfect old patterns and learn new ones, to visit with old fishing friends and even make some new friends.

Do you need to be an expert fly tyer to have fun this weekend at the 2020 Rendezvous? Not in the least!

“There is always a wide range of fly tying experience levels from beginners to FFI (Fly Fishers International) Silver Award tiers,” notes the club’s website. “It’s a casual group with no set agenda, (so) tie as much as you want, practice casting, or take your newest fly creation out on Lake Texoma, a world class striper fishery.”

If fly tying and talking about fishing are certain themes this weekend, so too will be some good eating.

“We will provide hot dogs for dinner on Friday and cold cuts for lunch on Saturday,” notes the RRFF website. “Feel free to bring a dessert to share. Bring your own drinks. There has always been a lot of great food and a bunch of it!”

How much does it cost to attend this weekend’s fly tying event? RRFF officials state that admission into the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department state park is $5 (unless an attendee holds an annual TPWD State Park Pass). Children 12 years of age and under are admitted free of charge.

Once through the front gate of Eisenhower SP, the club says that if an attendee can do so, the suggested admission for the 2020 Rendezvous is a donation of 30 trout or bass flies. By the way , those flies will be donated by the RRFF to the Reel Recovery organization.

If you don’t have 30 flies to donate, the guess here is that no one will be turned away since the idea is a couple of days of fly tying education, fly fishing Info, and a whole lot of fishing fun!

Officials with the RRFF say that with some advance notice, they can even have a table set up for those advanced fly tyers who are coming to tie up and display their various fly patterns. If that interests you, send them a note at rrflyfishers@gmail.com.

For more information on the 2020 RRFF Red River Rendezvous, please visit the club’s website at www.rrff.org.