Calendar

Through Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Through Jan. 26 - Second split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Through Jan. 26 - Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Through Jan. 31 - Oklahoma pheasant season.

Through Jan. 31 - Texas woodcock season.

Through Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Through Feb. 9 - Second split of white-fronted goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 16 - Second split of Canada goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 16 - Second split of light goose season in Oklahoma.

Through Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Jan. 24-25 - Red River Fly Fishers’ Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park.

Feb. 1 - 16th annual Denison Family Fellowship Trout Derby at Waterloo Lake Park Pond. For info, visit www.CityofDenison.com or call (903) 465-2720, ext. 2034.

Feb. 2 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Feb. 4 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting (fly tying at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.) at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. For information, visit rrff.org.

Feb. 22 - Annual Denison Youth Trout Derby at Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Feb. 23 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Feb. 25 - ODWC’s fourth annual Rack Madness event in OKC. For info, visit www.wildlifedepartment.com.

March 6 - Texoma Ducks Unlimited’s Annual Couple’s Dinner at Sherman’s Municipal Ballroom. For information, call Kris Spiegel at (903) 820-8882 or visit www.ducks.org.

March 21-22 - Fourth annual Texas Fly Fishing & Brew Festival in Plano.

Notes

As the 42nd version of the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoors Trade Show—or SHOT Show as most people know the annual Las Vegas’ based trade show—a new bolt action rifle from Benelli has been making big news this week. To learn more about the new Benelli Lupo rifle, go to North American Whitetail’s website at www.northamericanwhitetail.com…For full coverage of the 2020 SHOT Show and all of the new hunting gear on display at the Sands Expo Center, visit Game and Fish magazine at GameandFishMag.com…A TPWD news release indicates that K-9 officers Ruger and Bosch were commissioned and given their badged collars at the most recent TPW Commission meeting…TPWD reports that Uvalde County game warden Rachel Kellner was recently named the 2019 Game Warden of the Year by the Texas Game Warden Association…Also, the agency notes that TPWD game warden Joseph Quintero was recently named the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA) Texas Officer of the Year. TPWD says in a news release that this marks the 50th year this particular award has been presented to a Texas game warden…

Hunting Report

This weekend marks the final weekend of the 2019-20 duck season on both sides of the Red River. As the Jan. 26 closing date approaches on Sunday in Texas’ North Zone and in Oklahoma’s Zone 2, duck hunting is fair at best here in the Red River Valley… Texomaland duck hunters are reporting mallards, gadwalls, wigeon, divers, and the occasional pintail in recent bag limits…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temps are 48-50 degrees; and the lake is 1.52’ high. TPWD says that striped bass are good using slabs, swimbaits, Flukes, and live bait around main lake structure and in creeks and channels during the warmest part of the day. Some trolling has been successful on main lake. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits and reeled jerkbaits and crankbaits across shallow water structure. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fished by boathouses, submerged vegetation, and timber. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows…ODWC says that lake levels are rising rapidly on Texoma due to recent rainfall. Water temperatures are dropping and are now in the upper 40s. The agency says that striped bass are fair on Flukes, live bait, soft plastic baits and Sassy Shad fished below the dam, along brushy structure, in main lake channels, on points and in the river channel. Blue catfish are being caught best on juglines sitting in 50-ft. of water using fresh bait. Blue cats are also good on cut bait and shad fished along channels, in the main lake, in the river channels and at the river mouths. Crappie are holding in 20-30- feet of water where the structure is present. Hair jigs, tube jigs and crappie nibbles seem to be working the best around brush structure and docks…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temps are 51-52 degrees; and the lake is 2.07’ high. TPWD reports that largemouth bass remain good on Carolina-rigged worms, lizards and jigs worked on deeper points. White bass are excellent in 35-feet of water at night for those using minnows. Crappie are slow on jigs and minnows fished around the brush and timber to the north…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temps are 52-54 degrees; and the lake is 1.72’ low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, soft plastic slugs, plastic worms, and Alabama Rigs fished on points and humps. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows fished around structure…

Tip of the Week

Interested in a little wintertime fishing fun at Lake Texoma? The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation admits that striper fishing has been hit or miss lately on the big two state reservoir. But the agency also notes that anglers seeking linesider success should start by targeting schools holding on ledges. Once you locate such a school of stripers on your electronic graph’s screen, use Sassy Shad lures by dragging them up the ledge using a slow retrieve.