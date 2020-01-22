PFLUGERVILLE - Before the game and during halftime, rebounding was the emphasis for Weiss coach Russell Miller.

His team was paying attention.

The Wolves (16-12, 4-1 District 17-5A) rallied from a 3-point halftime deficit to own the boards and limit one of District 17-5A’s biggest scoring threats to just one made basket from the floor in the fourth quarter in a 51-45 win over Connally (9-16, 3-2) at home Jan. 21.

“They outrebounded us in the first half,” said Miller, who is orchestrating one of the biggest turnarounds in area play this season. “That was one thing we stressed at halftime to our players: we have to control the boards.”

The Wolves took the lead just before the end of the third quarter, 41-39, and made sure they didn’t lose it. Using careful ball control and grabbing timely rebounds, Weiss built a two-possession lead with six minutes to go that Connally cut into twice, including a 5-0 run in the final three minutes. But every time a crucial shot was off the mark, a Wolf was bringing down the basketball.

“At the end of the day, they wanted the ball more,” Connally coach Bradley Washington said. “They wanted the ball more than we wanted to block them out.”

Connally senior guard Breion Powell continued to build an all-district case. He scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half as he lifted his team to an early lead. Against Glenn last week, Powell also exploded in the first half for 18 points and finished with 21.

“Going in, we just needed to contain him,” Miller said of Powell. “He’s going to get his. He’s that type of player; everything they do offensively goes through him, so we know he’s going to get his shots … we just needed to do a good job on everybody else.”

The Cougars carried a lead but let it slip away. Washington said it’s just part of his team's development.

“We’re learning,” Washington said. “That’s a big part of it: learn how to finish.”

Weiss put on a masterclass for closing out a game.

The Wolves adjusted in the second half not just to Powell, but to having their own leading scorer, Princeton Humphries, having a quiet night with a team-high 12 points. But whether it was a key fourth-quarter rebound from Jeremiah Robinson or four fourth-quarter points from Kaleb Lewis, Weiss’ balance and depth saved the day.

“We feel good,” Miller said. “I told the kids at halftime, ‘We’re in a situation right now where we were in last year. Let’s go out and show them how much we’ve learned.’ ”

Last season was the Wolves’ first district slate, and they finished 0-12 and just 6-27 overall. This year, Weiss picked up its sixth win on Dec. 7 and now enters Friday’s final first round of district game against Glenn with a chance to take ownership of second place in the district standings and remain one game behind Cedar Park.

Miller said the key to unlocking the program’s first playoff appearance in its short three-year history is keeping the players focused, which can be difficult when the team is in the midst of a stunning 10-win improvement with seven games remaining in the regular season.

“It would be easy for them to get, not a big head, but say, ‘Hey, we beat this team the first time, we’re just going to walk back in and beat them again,’ ” Miller said. “So our goal in the second half is to make sure we get focused and stay focused and do the things we did in the first half.”

For tradition-rich Connally, the Cougars enter the final game of the first round of district play against Cedar Park, which has yet to lose a game in district. Regardless of Friday's outcome, Connally will enter the second round of play in fourth place, with several games ahead of Pflugerville, Rouse and Marble Falls.