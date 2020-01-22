arleton Baseball has been picked to finish 10th in the annual preseason poll released by the Lone Star Conference Wednesday morning.

The LSC preseason poll is voted on by conference coaches, Sports Information Directors and media members. The Texans are coming off a 15-36 season in which they qualified for the LSC Championship Tournament as the No. 6 seed. Tarleton returns a pair of .300 hitters from a year ago - 3B Tyler Fowler (.320) and 1B Blake Burns (.315) - and added a brand-new face to lead the program, head coach Aaron Meade.

Tarleton placed 10th in the poll among the 14 teams in the new-look LSC with 171 total votes.

Angelo State (479) and West Texas A&M (454) finished as the top two teams in the poll while Lubbock Christian just missed the 400-vote plateau with 396 to check in at No. 3. Texas A&M-Kingsville, St. Edward's, UAFS, St. Mary's, Oklahoma Christian and Cameron came in ahead of Tarleton at No. 4 through 9, respectively.

Finishing the poll behind Tarleton was UT Permian Basin at No. 11, UT Tyler at No. 12, Texas A&M International at No. 13 and Eastern New Mexico at No. 14.