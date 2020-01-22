DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Kevin Buckingham has already made his mark on Savage Storm and Great American Conference basketball, earning a spot on the league’s men’s basketball All-Decade Team midway through his senior campaign.

Buckingham recently took over the top spot in the GAC record book for career rebounds and has lifted his total to 751, which also places him third on Southeastern’s all-time list behind Dennis Rodman and Eric Babers.

He also reached the 1,000-point plateau as a junior and has been climbing the school and conference list in points, currently ranking fifth on the Southeastern career scoring list and third all-time in the GAC with 1,707 points.

Buckingham was the 2019 Great American Conference Player of the Year and is a two-time all-conference selection.

Through 17 games in his senior season he has amassed 1,707 points, 751 rebounds, 178 assists and 140 steals for his career.