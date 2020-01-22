PFLUGERVILLE - Connally’s girls basketball team passed a mid-week exam Jan. 21 against cross-district rival Weiss. Now, the Cougars get a chance to take the district’s toughest test Friday against Cedar Park, the No. 2 team in Class 5A, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

“It’s a good game to measure ourselves,” Connally coach Jeff Jefferson said about Cedar Park. “They’re a really good basketball team, so it’s a good measurement game to see where we are and hopefully try to win a district championship.”

The Cougars ( 21-9, 6-1, District 17-5A) survived a slow and sluggish first quarter against Weiss (3-17, 0-7) to capture a 43-30 road win. Their only loss in district play came Jan. 3 against Cedar Park with a 63-31 setback.

Connally had to avoid a second district loss after falling behind Weiss, 8-6, by the end of the first period. Connally quickly rebounded by making two 3-pointers and outscoring the Wolves 12-4 to take a 18-12 lead at halftime. The Cougs never trailed again.

“It’s good for us; it’s what we needed,” Jefferson said. “If we’re good enough for the postseason, we need to pull those type of games out when we’re not shooting the ball well, not rebounding. We have to figure out how to win. We did that tonight.”

Led by Lashiyah Fowler’s 15 points, Connally kept its distance in the second half but never completely put away Weiss until the fourth quarter.

“Every game we’ve played this year has been just like that,” Weiss coach Kiara Marshall said. “We’re close, and we’re just trying to figure out how to come out and pull those close games out. We haven’t been out of any game we’ve played, especially in district play.”

R'yani Vaughn scored nine points to lead Weiss, whose pesky performance didn’t surprise Jefferson at all.

“It’s tough to play anywhere on the road in our district,” Jefferson said. “Game in and game out, you’re going to have to play tough. Not matter what our record was the first round, everyone is going to give you a game in the second round.

“Coming in, I knew it was going to be tough. They’ve (the Wolves) played everybody tough. It’s just about sticking to doing what we do - sticking to defense, rebounding, sticking to doing what we do offensively and how we play basketball.”