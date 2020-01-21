DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Caitlin Cosby has earned a spot on the Great American Conference Volleyball All-Decade team.

Cosby, who completed her eligibility following the 2019 season, is a native of Keller, and earned All-GAC honors in each of her four seasons.

She finished her career with 2,377 career digs, which ranks her second all-time in the Great American Conference, while becoming the first Southeastern player to surpass the 2,000-dig total and holds a 575 dig lead over the second place in the Savage Storm record book.

Cosby earned the GAC’s 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award and was a first team All-GAC pick that season.

She finished her career with two of the 10 best single season dig totals, posting 677 in 2017 and 668 in 2016, while her career digs per set average ranks the best in the GAC all-time.