Bailey Tillotson and Carmen Ramirez each scored twice and assisted on a goal as Sherman defeated Greenville, 8-5, in non-district action at Bearcat Stadium.

Emma Ford and Abigail Escobedo chipped in two goals apiece for Sherman (4-6), which was down 4-3 at the half and 5-3 early in the second half before rallying for the victory.

The Lady Bearcats host Denton Braswell at 7:15 p.m. on Friday night.